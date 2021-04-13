JSO searching for person accused of hitting victim with handgun

Anyone who can help identify the perpetrator is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a person believed to attacked someone with a gun.

At about 10 p.m. on April 10, officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Augustine Road to a report of an aggravated battery. Investigators learned the perpetrator used handgun to hit the victim in the head, the JSO said.

The perpetrator then fled south on St. Augustine Road.

The JSO released pictures of what is believed to be the perpetrator and the car they used to flee the scene.