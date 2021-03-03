JSO searching for people whose items were stolen in string of storage unit burglaries

The sheriff's office did not say which storage facilities were burglarized and are not releasing pictures of items recovered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for people who may have items stolen from their storage units in a string of burglaries.

So far, detectives have already recovered several stolen items and identified some of the people who were victims of the burglaries. However, the sheriff's office is still searching for more potential victims, as they have several items that have not been claim, according to the JSO.

If you believe your unit was burglarized, you are asked to call JSO at 904-620-0500 to recover your items. The sheriff's office does require you give a description of the items stolen to recover your property.