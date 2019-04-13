The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed a business on the Northside.
Police said the suspect entered a local business and demanded money.
Employees gave the suspect money and he fled the scene in a white pick-up truck, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or if you have seen the pick-up truck contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
