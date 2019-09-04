The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who wore a hat with fake dreads attached while robbing a store at gunpoint.

On Thursday, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the area of Liberty Street and Martin Luther King Parkway. When they arrived, they were told that a man entered the business, approached the employee on duty and flashed a gun.

Police say that the man demanded that the store employee open the register and then reached over grabbed the money inside. The suspect then fled the area after getting into a newer silver 4 door Chevrolet Malibu with chrome rims.

The suspect has been described as 6'1”,250 pounds, wearing blue pants, a black t-shirt, and a Jamaican colored hat with fake dreads.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JSO

JSO