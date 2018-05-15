JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man who might have some information about a homicide in Jacksonville.

JSO said they don't know the man's name, only that he goes by the name "Nemo."

Finding Nemo! #JSO believes this person has info on a Homicide investigation in Jacksonville, Fl. He is known as “Nemo”. Anyone who knows his identity or where he can be located is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/OmYiOteIar — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

If you know his identity and/or know his whereabouts, please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

