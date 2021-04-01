JSO searching for man responsible for mid-December robbery

The sheriff's office said a Black man came into the store with a handgun and demanded money and merchandise from the employees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they said robbed at story in the Riverside-area in mid-Decmeber.

According to JSO, officers responded to an armed robbery call on Dec. 17 at a business in the 600 block of Stockton Street.

The sheriff's office said a Black man came into the store with a handgun and demanded money and merchandise from the employees.

The man had a gray shirt, denim jacket, blue jeans and a black San Antonio Spurs hat. He also wore silver shoes with neon yellow strings.