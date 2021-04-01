JSO searching for man responsible for mid-December robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they said robbed at story in the Riverside-area in mid-Decmeber.
According to JSO, officers responded to an armed robbery call on Dec. 17 at a business in the 600 block of Stockton Street.
The sheriff's office said a Black man came into the store with a handgun and demanded money and merchandise from the employees.
The man had a gray shirt, denim jacket, blue jeans and a black San Antonio Spurs hat. He also wore silver shoes with neon yellow strings.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Tips may also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.