JSO searching for man suspected in multiple grand theft cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been connected to multiple grand theft cases.
Investigators believe that 45-year-old Cedric Dewayne Griffin has been involved in several grand theft cases.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Griffin, according to JSO.
If you have any information about Griffin's location, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. If you would rather leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You could receive a potential reward up to $3,000.