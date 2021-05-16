JSO searching for man believed to be responsible for attempted robbery in St. Johns Town Center

Anyone who may be able to identify the subject is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man who attempted to rob a business in the St. Johns Town Center on May 4.

The person went into the business and walked around as if he were going to make a purchase, according to the JSO.

Then, he approached the counter and pulled a gun from his backpack while demanding money. The employee refused and the man left the business on foot, police said.

There were no reports of anyone hurt in the attempted robbery.

Anyone who may be able to identify the subject pictured below is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.