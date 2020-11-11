JSO searching for man accused of cutting victim's neck, stealing car

JSO said officers are searching for 19-year-old Derek Browley.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an aggravated battery suspect who is accused of cutting a victim's neck before fleeing in the victim's car.

JSO said officers are searching for 19-year-old Derek Browley after officers were dispatched Monday after 3 p.m. to the 3600 block of Kernan Boulevard in reference to an aggravated battery.

JSO said an investigation revealed Browley severely cut the victim in the neck with a knife following a verbal altercation. As the victim attempted to flee further assault, JSO said Browley fled the scene in the victim's 2006 Gray Toyota Camry.

Browley is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to police.

If you have any information regarding Browley's whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 1-866-845-TIPS.