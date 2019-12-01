The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a gas station robbery suspect believed to be from the Callahan-Jacksonville area Friday night.

Robert Lee Addair, 43, is wanted in connection to a robbery that took place at a Gate gas station at 10980 New Kings Road in February 2018.

JSO said a $250,000 warrant for Addair's arrest was obtained in January 2019 but efforts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Addair is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

If you have any information on this suspect, call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to be eligible for a $3,000 reward.