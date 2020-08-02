JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an escapee who reportedly removed his ankle monitor Saturday.

Lynn Fralick, 39, was being GPS monitored before he removed his ankle monitor, JSO said. He was last known to be near Pulaski Road and Interstate-95.

Fralick is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to police.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS.

