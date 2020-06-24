JSO searching for escaped inmate last seen near the Northside

JSO said the inmate is 31-year-old Steven Jacob Matthews-Bull. Mathews-Bull is under sentence for burglary to a structure.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped a state-mandated facility on foot Tuesday evening.

JSO said the inmate is 31-year-old Steven Jacob Matthews-Bull. Mathews-Bull is under sentence for burglary to a structure.

JSO said officers responded Tuesday evening to the 600 block of Agmac Avenue in reference to the escape. At the scene, officers were told Mathews-Bull was reporting back to the facility when he was searched and found with illegal narcotics. The suspect then fled from the Department of Corrections employees and into a wooded area.

Mathews-Bull is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and sliver/black athletic shoes. He has multiple tattoos, including on his arms and hands.