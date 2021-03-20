JSO seeking information on escaped Georgia prisoner that may be heading to Jacksonville

Robert C. Lee is 6'3", 175 pounds with Brown eyes and Black Hair.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in seeking information on an escaped prisoner from Georgia that may be heading to Jacksonville.

In January, Robert C. Lee, 42, was arrested in Jacksonville after being wanted for an armed robbery in Telfair County, Georgia.

After being placed into custody, Lee was extradited back to Georgia where he was being held on the charges.

The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office says Lee escaped from jail on Friday afternoon.

It is unknown where he is heading, however, authorities believe he may return to the Jacksonville area.

JSO and the United States Marshals Service are working to find information that may lead to Lee's whereabouts. He is described as being a dangerous suspect.

Lee is 6'3", 175 pounds with Brown eyes and Black Hair. His clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone having seen or who may the whereabouts of Lee is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.