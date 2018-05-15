JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect of a reported bank robbery in the Argyle Village Shopping Center.

JSO reported that the robbery happened at Financial Credit Union, 6072 Youngerman Circle.

Police at the scene told First Coast News a man walked into the bank dressed in all black, including a black raincoat. He passed a note to a teller and told the bank teller he had a weapon. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect, teller and another customer were the only people inside the back at the time of the robbery.

It's unknown if he actually had a weapon and the robbery is not believed to be connected to any others in town, police said.

This bank robbery marks the 12th bank robbery in Jacksonville this year.

At this time, no other information has been released.

