JSO searching for 2 suspects in Lakeshore armed robbery

JSO said the robbery happened in the 2300 block of Cassat Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for two suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery in the Lakeshore neighborhood.

JSO said the robbery happened Monday in the 2300 block of Cassat Avenue. Police said the suspects entered a local business wearing "COVID-style" face coverings. One of the two suspects pointed a handgun at the clerk, according to JSO, while the second suspect gathered items from the store.

Both suspects fled the scene, police said.

Both suspects are described to be men between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. One suspect is between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall and wore a black Nike Air hoodie, blue jeans and a multi-colored face covering, police said.

The second suspect is between 5 feet 5 inches tall and 5 feet 6 inches tall and wore a gray hoodie, gray shorts, white shoes and a camouflage face covering, according to JSO.