JSO searching for 2 suspected of multiple-car burglaries at Hanna Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying two people believed to be the suspects of multiple auto burglaries reported this summer at Hanna Park.

Police say during August, multiple people reported that their vehicles were broken into and burglarized while parked at Hanna Park in the 500 block of Wonderwood Drive.

Following the reported crimes, the two people pictured below, were reportedly seen trying to use the victims' credit cards, JSO said. One of them was wearing a hat and has a scar next to his right eye, police said.

Police added that they were seen driving around in an unknown white sedan, also pictured below.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of the pictured suspects is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.