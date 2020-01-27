JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two armed robbery suspects accused of targeting an Arlington business.

JSO said the robbery happened Friday at a business in the area of 10000 Atlantic Boulevard. One suspect reportedly hid merchandise under his clothes while the other suspect walked behind the counter and started putting merchandise in his pockets. When employees confronted them, JSO said the suspect behind the counter made violent threats and indicated he had a firearm. Both suspects then fled the area in a tan SUV.

JSO wants the community's help in identifying the suspects.

If you have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.