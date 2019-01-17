JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching an 18-year-old murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

Oneil Exantus is known to frequent the Arlington area but JSO says he could be anywhere.

Officers believed Exantus was inside a home in Arlington, prompting a SWAT call to a residence on Shady Oaks and Merrill Road on Thursday at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Family distraught after JSO SWAT raids their Arlington home

The suspect was not found and the scene was cleared at 3 p.m.

If you see Exantus, do not approach. Instead, call JSO at 904-630-500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.