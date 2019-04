The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old wanted for burglarizing a local business, according to JSO.

Alton Burnem has multiple prior arrests including those for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated battery, dealing in stolen property, auto theft, burglary, possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm since 2016.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office