JSO: Seven juveniles arrested in connection to spree of Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced the arrest of seven juveniles relating to a spree of car thefts on Hyundai and Kia vehicles on Wednesday in a press conference.

Waters says the oldest juvenile arrested is 15-years-old while the youngest is 10-years-old. He says that all of them are facing felony auto theft and robbery charges and are not gang-related.

The juveniles were arrested on Aug. 2 as Waters says the juveniles fled from police when officers approached a stolen red Kia Rio. The juveniles crashed into a retention ditch in front of a gas station in Jacksonville shortly after the pursuit, Waters mentioned in the press conference. He adds that all the juveniles inside the vehicle fled on-foot after crashing but were captured without further incident.