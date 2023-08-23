JSO: Seven juveniles arrested in connection to spree of Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced the arrest of seven juveniles relating to a spree of car thefts on Hyundai and Kia vehicles on Wednesday in a press conference.
Waters says the oldest juvenile arrested is 15-years-old while the youngest is 10-years-old. He says that all of them are facing felony auto theft and robbery charges and are not gang-related.
The juveniles were arrested on Aug. 2 as Waters says the juveniles fled from police when officers approached a stolen red Kia Rio. The juveniles crashed into a retention ditch in front of a gas station in Jacksonville shortly after the pursuit, Waters mentioned in the press conference. He adds that all the juveniles inside the vehicle fled on-foot after crashing but were captured without further incident.
Waters says the younger juveniles were "groomed" by the oldest juvenile into learning how-to commit the crimes after they educated themselves on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok. He also stated during the press conference, that the thefts took place across Jacksonville this summer and wasn't stealing the vehicles for profit, rather to "joyride and impress girls."