JSO: One man dead, man hospitalized following shooting at apartment complex on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead and another man is in non-life-threatening condition at a local hospital after a shooting took place at an apartment complex on Jacksonville's Southside Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Reeves says at 2:15 a.m., officers initially responded to the Oasis Club Apartments, located at 5800 University Blvd. West in reference to a shots fired call made from an unidentified person at the apartment.

Upon arrival, Reeves says officers learned that both men had been shot on the sidewalk in the parking lot of the apartments.

JSO says they have not identified both men shot, where they were shot and do not know the age of the men nor if they lived at the apartment complex. Reeves adds that there was no indication of an argument and that the sheriff's office does not have a description on the shooter. The shooting is under an active investigation.