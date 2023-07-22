JSO: Three men shot in two separate, unrelated shootings

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that all three men shot in the two incidents, are in non-life-threatening condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were shot in Jacksonville Saturday morning in two separate and unrelated incidents, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The first incident happened at approximately 1:23 a.m., when officers responded to the 700 block of North Edgewood Avenue in reference to two men who were shot. Upon arrival, they found both men had suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital where they are in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO's preliminary investigation reveals that a physical altercation happened between the two men in a parking lot in the area, in which led up to gunfire. JSO's Sergeant Richardson says detectives are currently canvasing the area, working to find video surveillance as well as speaking with any witnesses.

The second incident happened at approximately 2:56 a.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Monument Road and when they arrived, they found a man who was shot once while sitting in a vehicle. The victim told police he was unsure of which direction the gunfire came from. The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.