JSO: Man found dead in road on Jacksonville's Westside, foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for the community's help in finding out more information regarding an undetermined death in the Allendale area of Jacksonville's Westside Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of West 7th Street at 6:50 a.m. and found an unidentified man dead in the road. Police say the man, believed to be in his mid-30s, suffered several injuries with possible foul play suspected. No details were given on the type of injuries the man suffered.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

JSO's Crime Scene Unit, homicide detectives and the State Attorney's Office are all conducting an active investigation.

JSO's Sgt. Lessard says the sheriff's office is working to identify the man as well as searching for a person of interest.