JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it is seeking information on the whereabouts of a registered sexual predator who failed to update his address.

JSO says 46-year-old Michael Dean failed to update his address within 48 hours of leaving his residence. An arrest warrant has been issued, the sheriff's office says.