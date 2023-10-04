Police: Man hospitalized after being stabbed, robbed in Springfield

JSO says around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the robbery that happened on North Laura Street and when they arrived, they found the man with multiple stab wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed and robbed in the Springfield area of Jacksonville Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant D.B. Scott says around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the robbery that happened in the 1700 block of Laura Street. Upon arrival, Scott says officers found the unidentified man suffering from multiple stab wounds as he was taken to a local hospital and is currently in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO says their initial investigation has revealed that the man was at the incident location when he was stabbed and then was robbed by an unknown individual. Scott says "the suspect then fled the area on foot" with with the man's personal property.