Police: 1 hurt in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

Officers said the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Thurgood Circle South at around 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for answers after a victim was shot in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday evening.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Thurgood Circle South at around 5 p.m.

Upon arriving in the area, police discovered a victim that had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.