Crime

Police: 1 hurt in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

Officers said the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Thurgood Circle South at around 5 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for answers after a victim was shot in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday evening.

Upon arriving in the area, police discovered a victim that had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.

As JSO continues to investigate, officers are asking anyone with information to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

