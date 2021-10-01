Man shot on Old Kings Road, JSO searching for suspect

A man in his early 20's suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in his upper torso.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who they believe is connected to a shooting on Old Kings Road.

JSO said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Old Kings Road South around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man in his early 20's suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in his upper torso, JSO said.

At this time, officers are searching for the suspect who was described as a Black male wearing all Black clothing.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Crime units are currently on scene conducting an investigation.

JSO believes this is an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.