Man injured in shooting on Jacksonville's Northwest side

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot on the city's Northwest side Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 9300 block of Norfolk Boulevard around 8:20 p.m.

On the way to the scene, officers learned that a man in his early 20’s arrived at a local Fire Station with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation remains open and active at this time.