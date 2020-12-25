JSO: One injured in Christmas shooting near Fort Caroline Road, suspect at large

Officers said while the victim was trying to leave the area, the suspect shot him once in the back.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot near Fort Caroline Road on Christmas Day, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to reports of a person being shot near the 12000 block of Fort Caroline Road on Friday around 1 p.m.

The victim told officers that he was driving in the area when he was flagged down by the suspect who asked to use his phone.

The victim refused and then the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the phone, JSO said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are currently investigating the area and searching for a possible suspect or witness. The victim is not cooperating with law enforcement in providing the exact location of where the shooting took place.

JSO said the investigation is active and open at this time.