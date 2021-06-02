JSO: Argument ends in shooting on Baymeadows Road

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say an argument resulted in a shooting on Baymeadows Road Friday night.

JSO said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Baymeadows Road around 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were seated in the vehicle when they began arguing. The victim, who was the passenger exited the vehicle and was shot, JSO said.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

JSO has limited information on the suspect's description at this time.

The violent crimes unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.