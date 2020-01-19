JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after she was shot on Justina Road Saturday night, hours after a separate drive-by shooting happened just blocks away, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers responded to the latest shooting at 8:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Justina Road. The woman was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Several witnesses are speaking with detectives in the case. JSO said it does not have a suspect description.

Hours earlier, in the 3000 block of Justina Road, JSO said a man in his 30s was sitting at a bus stop when he was shot in the leg at around 3:30 p.m. That victim told police the shots came from inside a red SUV, possibly a GMC, that drove off.

JSO said the two shootings do not appear to be connected.

If you have any information about these shootings, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

