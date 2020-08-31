Woman shot in thigh on Mid-Westside, suspect sought

JSO said the incident happened in the 2300 block of Moncrief Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday after she was shot in the thigh on the Mid-Westside of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were called out to a corner store located at 13th Street and Moncrief Road. When they arrived, they found the woman, said to be in her mid-30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said they are looking for a suspect who is believed to be traveling in an older white four-door Mercedes with tinted windows. The suspect, a male, is believed to be with another female, possibly his mother.