JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Mandarin area early Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened sometime before 1:30 a.m. at 3811 Old St Augustine Road in the parking lot of Mt. Zion Church.

At this time, details about the incident are unclear.