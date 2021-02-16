Teen shot Monday evening in Jacksonville's Lakewood area

According to the JSO, the shooting happening in the 4800 block of Stetson Road at about 5 p.m..

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teen girl is recovering in the hospital after she was shot Monday evening in Jacksonville's Lakewood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the JSO, officers responded to the 4800 block of Stetson Road at about 5 p.m. where they found a teenaged female victim with a gunshot wound to her torso.

First responders took the girl to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for three males in an older model tan or off-white minivan. Police believe the shooter is a Hispanic or light-skinned male with a black face covering, white shirt, black pants and white shoes.