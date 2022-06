Police send out an alert about the reported shooting around 11:55 p.m., saying the incident happened in the 5900 block of Solomon Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting on the Westside Friday night.

Police send out an alert about the reported shooting around 11:55 p.m., saying the incident happened in the 5900 block of Solomon Road.

They are expected to give additional information.