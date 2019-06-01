JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in a Westside neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrived at 5519 Somerton Court at 1:15 p.m. where they found the victim, a man in his 20s, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says the shooting seemed to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two parties who knew each other.

JSO has reached out to multiple people for questioning. Officers said there is no threat to the public.