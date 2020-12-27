JSO: 4 shot in 3 overnight incidents in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people are recovering from gunshot wounds after three overnight shooting incidents in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.
According to the JSO, the first shooting happened at about 12:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of California Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The sheriff's office said they are unsure of the circumstances that led to the shooting. So far, investigators have not publicly named a suspect.
The JSO said the second shooting happened at about 1:17 a.m. at 3325 Plymouth Street.
According to the sheriff's office, two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said there is no suspect information available at this time.
JSO said just before 4 a.m., they responded to an area hospital in regards to a fourth shooting victim. The victim, who is a juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office did not have any possible suspect details for the third shooting as well.
Anyone with information on either of the three shootings is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.