JSO: 4 shot in 3 overnight incidents in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people are recovering from gunshot wounds after three overnight shooting incidents in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the JSO, the first shooting happened at about 12:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of California Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said they are unsure of the circumstances that led to the shooting. So far, investigators have not publicly named a suspect.

The JSO said the second shooting happened at about 1:17 a.m. at 3325 Plymouth Street.

According to the sheriff's office, two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said there is no suspect information available at this time.

JSO said just before 4 a.m., they responded to an area hospital in regards to a fourth shooting victim. The victim, who is a juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office did not have any possible suspect details for the third shooting as well.