JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman believed to be around 65 years old was found dead inside a doorway in the Urban Core neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the 911 call came in around 1 a.m. from an anonymous caller stating a woman was found in an abandoned apartment in the 600 block of N Lincoln Court.



When police arrived, they found the woman dead in the doorway of one of the vacant units. Police note that the entire complex is abandoned apartments formerly known as Roosevelt Gardens



Homicide detectives say there are "obvious signs of foul play." The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Police are actively trying to identify the person who placed the 911 call fin an effort to gather more information.

