JSO: Investigation underway after child dies following incident at Jacksonville daycare

JSO says there does not appear to be any foul play; however it will be working with the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a child died following an incident at a Jacksonville daycare Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 2:40 p.m., units were dispatched to Karoxa Williams Child Care in the 5600 block of Pansy Lane in response to an unresponsive infant.

JSO says that they found the child unresponsive, and they were rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that the child was asleep in a crib, taking a nap, when an employee found the child in distress and called 911.

The Department of Children and Families were notified and are also investigating.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are on scene conducting our investigation. The Department of Children and Families has also been notified.

