Man dead after apparent altercation at Arlington apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to undetermined death in the Arlington area on Tuesday.
Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to the 7700 block of India Avenue to the Golden Shores of Jacksonville Apartment complex.
Upon arrival, police identified a man lying dead on the ground near the apartment complex.
Police detained a woman who they say may be involved. Police say there seems to have been some sort of altercation between them.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.