Man dead after apparent altercation at Arlington apartment complex

The incident occurred sometime before 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of India Avenue.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to undetermined death in the Arlington area on Tuesday.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to the 7700 block of India Avenue to the Golden Shores of Jacksonville Apartment complex.

Upon arrival, police identified a man lying dead on the ground near the apartment complex.

Police detained a woman who they say may be involved. Police say there seems to have been some sort of altercation between them.