JSO: One injured in Southside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the leg Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were dispatched to Hogan Road and Jason Scott Drive around 4 p.m.

When they arrived on scene officers found a man shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Officers are still investigating and the scene remains closed at this time.