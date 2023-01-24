One dead after shooting in the Tallyrand area, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting in the Tallyrand area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say around 6 p.m. they were dispatched to the 3900 block of Buckman Street in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, JSO says they located a man in the middle of the roadway suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Thea Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.
Police say the investigation revealed that the man was waking along the roadway when a dark-colored van drove by and began shooting at him.
The van then drove off, police say. No suspect information was released.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.