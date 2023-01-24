One dead after shooting in the Tallyrand area, says JSO

Police say around 6 p.m. they were dispatched to the 3900 block of Buckman Street in reference to a person shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting in the Tallyrand area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, JSO says they located a man in the middle of the roadway suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Thea Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police say the investigation revealed that the man was waking along the roadway when a dark-colored van drove by and began shooting at him.

The van then drove off, police say. No suspect information was released.