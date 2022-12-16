JSO: Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

Police say the incident occurred in the 5000 block of Norde Drive West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say round 3 p.m., units responded to the 5400 block of Norde Drive West in relation to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located at unidentified man laying on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was likely inside a vehicle at some point during the shooting. JSO did not give any suspect information.

"We need the community's help in reference to these incidents," said Lt. Lessard with JSO.