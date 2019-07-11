A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside an IHOP on the Westside Thursday afternoon, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 7900 block of 103rd street sometime around 3:50 p.m. reference to a person that was shot.

Upon arrival, they found a woman on the sidewalk in front of the IHOP with a gunshot wound and took her to a hospital with serious injuries. Despite her injuries, police say she's expected to be okay.

JSO did not release her exact age but confirm that she is an adult.

Witnesses on the scene told police they heard a “pop” and then saw the woman fall to the ground.

Police do not have any suspect or vehicle information at this time. They are asking the community should be vigilant and if they do know or hear of anything to contact police immediately.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.