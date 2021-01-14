Woman shot at University Park area bus stop

The shooting happened at 4100 Wilcrest Circle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot multiple times in the University Park area of Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The JSO said the shooting happened at a bus stop at 4100 Wilcrest Circle, at about 4:08 p.m.

JSO said two Black males in all black clothing shot at the woman before driving away in a dark-colored vehicle. JSO believes the shooters targeted the victim.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. She is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org