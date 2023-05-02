Man expected to be OK after shooting in Lackawanna

Police say the incident occurred in the 2800 block of Edison Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the legs in the Lackawanna neighborhood Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident occurred in the 2800 block of Edison Avenue around 4 p.m.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was taken for treatment at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was sitting in front of home when a suspect approached him and 'ambushed' him.

JSO says the suspect is in his late teens or early 20s. He was described as wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a white cloth over his face. Police say he fled westbound on Edison Avenue.

It appears to be a targeted attack, officials say.