Man dead after shooting in Sherwood Forest area Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Sherwood Forest area late Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred in the 4600 block of Bristol Avenue sometime before midnight.

Police say multiple calls came into 911 from residents reporting hearing multiple gunshots fired.

When police arrived, they were able to locate a man dead inside what appeared to be an abandoned home along Bristol Avenue.

Police are canvassing the area looking for witnesses or surveillance video.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.