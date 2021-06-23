Man dead after shooting in Moncrief area

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of West 31st Street, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Jacksonville's Moncrief area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene, police said.

Investigators do have a suspect they believe to be the shooter. While police said the suspect knew the victim, they did not identify the suspect.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting.