JSO: Man in serious condition after shooting in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street. When police arrived in the area, they located man suffering from injuries nearby in the 1200 block of steel street.
The man had a gunshot wound to his hand and leg, police say. He was taken to the hospital by JFRD.
Police say there is no suspect info at this time
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.