JSO: Man in serious condition after shooting in Durkeeville

Police say the incident happened at W 6th St and Barnett Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street. When police arrived in the area, they located man suffering from injuries nearby in the 1200 block of steel street.

The man had a gunshot wound to his hand and leg, police say. He was taken to the hospital by JFRD.

Police say there is no suspect info at this time