Four teenagers were arrested Saturday after two armed robberies in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the first robbery happened around 3:17 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ribault Scenic Drive.

A man told police that four teens robbed him at gunpoint and took his cellphone before fleeing on foot, police said.

A short while later at 4:24 p.m., police responded to the 6700 block of Reslawn Drive where two people said they were battered after an attempted robbery by four teens, police said.

Police said the four teens matched the description of the suspects from the first robbery and a BOLO had been sent out for the four individuals.

Around the same time, police received word that four teens matching the description were seen at Merivale Road and Palmdale Avenue, police said.

They were taken to JSO's robbery office and a firearm was found in their possession, police said.

JSO is still investigating the incident and interviewing the victims and it is not yet known if the gun used was stolen.

All four suspects face armed robbery charges and they may face other charges as the investigation continues, police said.